Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.91 and last traded at $28.91. Approximately 1,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $76.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 71.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

