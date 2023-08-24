Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.32

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and traded as high as $13.68. Inpex shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 4,883 shares trading hands.

Inpex Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

