Insider Buying: Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) Insider Purchases £28,560 in Stock

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) insider Anne Wade purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £28,560 ($36,437.87).
Man Group Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of LON EMG opened at GBX 207.60 ($2.65) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 222.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 229.76. Man Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 200.50 ($2.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 293.80 ($3.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 576.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.83.
Man Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Man Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Man Group Company Profile
Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
