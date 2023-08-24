Insider Buying: Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) Insider Purchases £28,560 in Stock

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) insider Anne Wade purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £28,560 ($36,437.87).

Man Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LON EMG opened at GBX 207.60 ($2.65) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 222.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 229.76. Man Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 200.50 ($2.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 293.80 ($3.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 576.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Man Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Man Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMG shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Man Group from GBX 293 ($3.74) to GBX 297 ($3.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Man Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 279 ($3.56).

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

