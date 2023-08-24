Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CFO Sells 2,132 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $228,955.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,598.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NBIX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.69. The stock had a trading volume of 681,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,378. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.50. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.41 and a 200 day moving average of $99.05.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. SVB Securities upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIX
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neurocrine Biosciences
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.