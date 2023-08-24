Insight 2811 Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.46. 453,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,890. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $201.72 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.24.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

