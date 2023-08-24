Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 250 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.53. 376,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,799. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average of $72.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.069 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

