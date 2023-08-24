Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 548 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,475,000 after buying an additional 1,509,511 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,562,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,560,000 after purchasing an additional 496,000 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.04. 976,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,994. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day moving average is $107.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

