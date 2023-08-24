Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells $89,505.60 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $89,505.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,701 shares in the company, valued at $929,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 881 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $30,738.09.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $163,400.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $162,320.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 14,041 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $639,146.32.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,959 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $268,631.72.

On Thursday, June 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $166,080.00.

Intapp Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ INTA traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.01. 167,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,223. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.52. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $50.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intapp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

