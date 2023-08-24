Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a PE ratio of -154.45 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

