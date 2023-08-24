International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,780,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

IBM stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.22. 309,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,639,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

