Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.17-16.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.890-16.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.96 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.94-2.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $508.52.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $498.50. 2,175,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,764. Intuit has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $514.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $139.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $480.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

