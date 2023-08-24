Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.94-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.857-2.883 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.17-16.47 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $508.52.

INTU stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $498.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Intuit has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $514.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $480.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

