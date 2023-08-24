Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $608,296,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,783,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3,362.1% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 785,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,545,000 after acquiring an additional 762,432 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,102,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,121,000 after purchasing an additional 740,292 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,542,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPHQ stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 659,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,568. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.