Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for H&R Block (HRB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for H&R Block (NYSE: HRB):

8/17/2023 – H&R Block is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – H&R Block had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – H&R Block had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – H&R Block had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.8 %

HRB stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $39.35. 933,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $47.06. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Get H&R Block Inc alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at H&R Block

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.