iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is a boost from iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE XDV remained flat at C$26.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,117. iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$24.76 and a twelve month high of C$29.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.96.

