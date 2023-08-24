iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $50,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,043,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,958,000 after buying an additional 103,140 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 382.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 390,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,951,000 after buying an additional 309,964 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,268,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,729. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $101.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.18.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

