iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. 289,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 345,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 157,925 shares in the last quarter.

