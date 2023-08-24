iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,758,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598,447 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $399,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,147,000 after buying an additional 252,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 176,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,739,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.17. 28,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,127. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $116.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

