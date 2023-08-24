iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX traded down $11.47 on Thursday, reaching $488.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,181. The company has a fifty day moving average of $506.45 and a 200-day moving average of $458.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $536.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.6507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

