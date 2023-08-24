iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 378,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 227,705 shares.The stock last traded at $206.05 and had previously closed at $207.92.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OEF. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

