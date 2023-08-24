iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Holdings Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.78% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $38,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 268,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,487,000 after buying an additional 27,991 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,277,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IJT opened at $114.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.79. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $121.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.3029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

