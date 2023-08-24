Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3,421.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,852 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Jabil worth $17,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1,610.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 1,128,393 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBL shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE:JBL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.63. 123,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.33. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $115.25. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.51%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

