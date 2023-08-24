Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 219 ($2.79) to GBX 209 ($2.67) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.08) to GBX 295 ($3.76) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 243.17 ($3.10).
Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance
About Jacobs Engineering Group
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.
