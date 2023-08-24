Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.26

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 17849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
