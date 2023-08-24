Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.26

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 17849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

