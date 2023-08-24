JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Trading 0.5% Higher

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.40 and last traded at $28.40. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

JD Bancshares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74.

JD Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

About JD Bancshares

JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Southwest Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

