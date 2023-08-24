Jet Protocol (JET) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $202,180.46

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.77 million and approximately $202,180.46 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00896917 USD and is up 4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $229,489.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

