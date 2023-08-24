JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX) Trading Down 0.4%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.17 and last traded at $45.25. 282,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.42.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 295.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $434,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed-market Asian countries, excluding Japan. BBAX was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

