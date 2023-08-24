JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s Largest Position

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 6.4% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.24% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $58,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,432. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.79.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

