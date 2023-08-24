Karen Singer Purchases 8,233 Shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $40,753.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 703,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,765.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SeaChange International alerts:

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Karen Singer purchased 687 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400.65.

On Friday, August 18th, Karen Singer acquired 11,366 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $55,238.76.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Karen Singer acquired 53,174 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $261,616.08.

On Monday, August 14th, Karen Singer purchased 2,108 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $10,392.44.

On Thursday, August 10th, Karen Singer purchased 8,655 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $39,986.10.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Karen Singer acquired 150,000 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $721,500.00.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

SeaChange International stock remained flat at $4.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,398. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $11.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

SeaChange International ( NASDAQ:SEAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SeaChange International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SeaChange International

About SeaChange International

(Get Free Report)

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.