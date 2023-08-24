KeyCorp Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $620.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $458.82.

NVDA opened at $471.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 245.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $481.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,187 shares of company stock worth $140,075,333 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $311,102,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

