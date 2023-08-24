Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $128.83. 512,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,279. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

