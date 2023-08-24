Kimberly R. Scardino Sells 1,600 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $322.59. 2,488,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,105. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.31 and its 200-day moving average is $303.44. The company has a market capitalization of $324.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Barclays boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

