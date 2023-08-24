Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $5.40. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 137,617 shares changing hands.
Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.
Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 2.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $271.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 30.85% and a negative return on equity of 24.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
