Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $5.40. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 137,617 shares changing hands.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kingsoft Cloud

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 344.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 120,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 93,190 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 91,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 52,524 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $271.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 30.85% and a negative return on equity of 24.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.