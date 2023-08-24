Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Shares Down 0.8%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 4,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 87,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.
Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Kintara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 667,284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
