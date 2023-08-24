Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Shares Down 0.8%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 4,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 87,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Kintara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KTRA

Kintara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Kintara Therapeutics

The firm has a market cap of $5.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 667,284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.