KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 3,851 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 131.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,827,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.12. 4,019,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,056. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $245.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

