Konnect (KCT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $835.59 Million

Konnect (KCT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Konnect token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and $65,290.78 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Konnect has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Konnect Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

