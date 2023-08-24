Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 1,284 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.10. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $79.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.89.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -109.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.