Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $85.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $95.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 202.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,340 shares of company stock worth $7,798,229 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

