Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock opened at $266.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.23 and a 200-day moving average of $259.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.75 and a 12 month high of $297.26.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, August 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

