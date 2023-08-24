Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $143.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $89.40 and a 12-month high of $149.76.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

