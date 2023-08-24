Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 187.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127,150 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $20,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.69. The company had a trading volume of 122,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,138. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.91 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.27 and its 200-day moving average is $106.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

