Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of LANC stock opened at $163.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.62 and a 200-day moving average of $196.89. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on LANC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

