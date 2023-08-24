LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $145.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.41. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.88.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $147.78 million during the quarter.
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
