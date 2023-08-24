Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $426,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $85.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $118.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.36.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.