Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LMT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $453.86. The stock had a trading volume of 405,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $455.25 and its 200 day moving average is $464.73. The firm has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

