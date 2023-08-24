Lotus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LTUS) vs. SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Head-To-Head Review

Lotus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LTUS – Get Free Report) and SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Pharmaceuticals and SCYNEXIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A SCYNEXIS 32.71% 317.92% 62.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lotus Pharmaceuticals and SCYNEXIS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A SCYNEXIS 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

SCYNEXIS has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 271.34%. Given SCYNEXIS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SCYNEXIS is more favorable than Lotus Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Lotus Pharmaceuticals and SCYNEXIS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SCYNEXIS $5.09 million 22.42 -$62.81 million $0.84 3.65

Lotus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SCYNEXIS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.0% of SCYNEXIS shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of SCYNEXIS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCYNEXIS has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SCYNEXIS beats Lotus Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lotus Pharmaceuticals

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals in the People's Republic of China. The company is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC. It has research collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Hansoh (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited, and R-Pharm, CJSC to develop and commercialize rights for ibrexafungerp. The company was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

