Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after UBS Group downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.22. UBS Group now has a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $1.60. Lufax shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 1,189,855 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC decreased their target price on Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

Lufax Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 2.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.17%. Equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.24%.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Articles

