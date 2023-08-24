Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.19. Macarthur Minerals shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 55,000 shares traded.

Macarthur Minerals Stock Up 23.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of C$30.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.25.

Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

