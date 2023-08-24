Macy’s (NYSE:M) Announces Earnings Results

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,610 shares of company stock worth $823,642 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

