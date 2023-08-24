Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Buys 3,202 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,124 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.96.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.48. 4,834,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,350,021. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

